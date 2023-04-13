Daily Quiz | On the first journey into space
This undated photo shows cosmonaut Maj. Yuri Gagarin in his space suit. It was the Soviet Union’s own giant leap for mankind, one that would spur a humiliated America to race for the moon. It happened on April 12, 1961, when the air force pilot became the first human in space. START THE QUIZ
1 / 8 |
The Vostok 1 capsule that put Gagarin into outer space was launched from which spaceport? Apart from Vostok 1, which artificial satellite was launched from the same airport, triggering the space race in 1958?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Baikonur Cosmodrome, Sputnik 1
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 8 |
He was a lead Soviet rocket engineer and spacecraft designer during the Space Race. He was involved in the Vostok program and is regarded by many as the father of practical astronautics. What is his name?
3 / 8 |
Gagarin’s farewell to the lead space engineer using the informal phrase which loosely translated meant, “’Off we go!”, later became a popular expression in the Eastern Bloc that was used to refer to the beginning of the Space Age. What is the expression?
4 / 8 |
How long did Gagarin circle the Earth aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft?
5 / 8 |
On 12 April 1981, exactly 20 years after Vostok 1, a space shuttle was launched for the first orbital flight. What is the name of the shuttle?
6 / 8 |
This is an international celebration held every April 12 to commemorate milestones in space exploration. Also called the World Space Party, this was celebrated for the first time in 2001. What is the name of the celebration?
7 / 8 |
In a 2010 Space Foundation survey, Gagarin was ranked as the sixth-most-popular space hero, tied with the fictional character from Star Trek. Which character he was tied with?
8 / 8 |
What is the name of the 2011 feature-length, experimental documentary film about Vostok 1, directed by Christopher Riley?
COMMents
SHARE