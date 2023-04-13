Daily Quiz | On the first journey into space

1 / 8 | The Vostok 1 capsule that put Gagarin into outer space was launched from which spaceport? Apart from Vostok 1, which artificial satellite was launched from the same airport, triggering the space race in 1958? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Baikonur Cosmodrome, Sputnik 1 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | He was a lead Soviet rocket engineer and spacecraft designer during the Space Race. He was involved in the Vostok program and is regarded by many as the father of practical astronautics. What is his name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sergei Korolev SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Gagarin’s farewell to the lead space engineer using the informal phrase which loosely translated meant, “’Off we go!”, later became a popular expression in the Eastern Bloc that was used to refer to the beginning of the Space Age. What is the expression? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Poyekhali! SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | How long did Gagarin circle the Earth aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1 hour and 48 minutes SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | On 12 April 1981, exactly 20 years after Vostok 1, a space shuttle was launched for the first orbital flight. What is the name of the shuttle? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : STS-1 Columbia SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | This is an international celebration held every April 12 to commemorate milestones in space exploration. Also called the World Space Party, this was celebrated for the first time in 2001. What is the name of the celebration? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yuri’s Night SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | In a 2010 Space Foundation survey, Gagarin was ranked as the sixth-most-popular space hero, tied with the fictional character from Star Trek. Which character he was tied with? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : James T. Kirk SHOW ANSWER