Daily Quiz | On stars
Stars are the universe’s engines, producing warmth, light, and chemical elements that will make more stars, planets, and life. A quiz on stars

January 19, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On stars
1 / 4 | In 1957, the famous B2FH paper was published – so named based on the initials of its authors. Its title was ‘Synthesis of the Elements in Stars’, and provided some of the first astronomical data to support the idea of stellar nucleosynthesis: that nuclear fusion inside stars produces chemical elements. Name the first author of this paper, who also fought discrimination against women in astronomy.
Answer : Margaret Burbidge
