Daily Quiz | On space and space programs

Sindhu Nagaraj May 26, 2022 10:42 IST

Sindhu Nagaraj May 26, 2022 10:42 IST

On May 25, 1961, then U.S. President John F. Kennedy announced the goal of sending an American to the Moon before the end of the decade. Kennedy’s goal was accomplished on the Apollo 11 mission when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface. Here is a quiz on space and space programs from across the world.

On May 25, 1961, then U.S. President John F. Kennedy announced the goal of sending an American to the Moon before the end of the decade. Kennedy’s goal was accomplished on the Apollo 11 mission when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface. Here is a quiz on space and space programs from across the world.

Daily Quiz | On space and space programs On May 25, 1961, then U.S. President John F. Kennedy announced the goal of sending an American to the Moon before the end of the decade. Kennedy’s goal was accomplished on the Apollo 11 mission when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the lunar surface. Here is a quiz on space and space programs from across the world. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On space and space programs 1/7 1. What was the first human spaceflight program of the United States that launched its first astronaut, Alan Shepard, on a suborbital flight called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Project Mercury I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. NASA launched a space probe in 2018 with the mission of making observations of the outer corona of the Sun. What is it called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Parker Solar Probe I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Kalpana Chawla was the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. In February 2003, at the end of its final flight, the spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, killing Chawla and six other crew members. What is the name of the spacecraft? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Space Shuttle Columbia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This satellite was a collaborative project between NASA, the U.K.’s SERC, and the European Space Agency, primarily designed to take UV electromagnetic spectrum. What is this satellite called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : International Ultraviolet Explorer I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Explorer 1 was the first satellite launched by the United States in 1958. What is the name of the American space launch vehicle used to launch Explorer 1? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Juno I I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This was the first human spaceflight mission of the Chinese space program, launched in 2003. With this mission, China became the third country in the world to independently launch human spaceflight. What was the mission called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Shenzhou 5 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This was the first U.S. space station, launched by NASA. Unable to be re-boosted by the Space Shuttle, the station’s orbit eventually decayed and disintegrated in the atmosphere. What was the name of the space station? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Skylab I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On space and space programs YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values