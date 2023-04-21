Daily Quiz | On physics

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Knabenphysik is German for “____ _______”. The physics of this period was called this because it was dominated by young male physicists. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Boys’ physics SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The physics of this time was so male-dominated that there was only one woman at the famous 1927 Solvay Conference. Who? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marie Curie SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | One of the knaben was X, who found that any system will exclude an electron if it has another electron with the same four quantum numbers. Name X. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wolfgang Pauli (Pauli’s exclusion principle) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | One was viciously persecuted by an anti-Semitic physics movement in the 1930s, was part of the Nazi nuclear research programme, and shared his last name with a character’s pseudonym in the TV show Breaking Bad. Who? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Werner Heisenberg SHOW ANSWER