Daily Quiz | On physics
Dr. C. M. Gullio Lattes (left), a Brazilian scientist, and Dr. Eugene Gardner adjust the target in preparation for bombardment in the University of California cyclotron. Lattes revealed that he succeeded in artificially producing sub-atomic mesons, the infinitesimal particles thought to be the “cement” which binds together the particles of the atomic nucleus. Dr. Ernest O. Lawrence,
inventor of the cyclotron and key figure In the invention of the atomic bomb, hailed the achievement as a “momentous” milestone in science that “opens up unprecedented opportunities for understanding mysterious sub-nuclear processes.” Image for representational purposes only. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Knabenphysik is German for “____ _______”. The physics of this period was called this because it was dominated by young male physicists. Fill in the blanks.
2 / 5 |
The physics of this time was so male-dominated that there was only one woman at the famous 1927 Solvay Conference. Who?
3 / 5 |
One of the knaben was X, who found that any system will exclude an electron if it has another electron with the same four quantum numbers. Name X.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Wolfgang Pauli (Pauli’s exclusion principle)
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
One was viciously persecuted by an anti-Semitic physics movement in the 1930s, was part of the Nazi nuclear research programme, and shared his last name with a character’s pseudonym in the TV show Breaking Bad. Who?
5 / 5 |
Enrico Fermi and Paul Dirac created rules to describe the properties of subatomic particles that follow X’s precept (above). Name the Indian who helped create the rules for particles that ignore it.
COMMents
SHARE