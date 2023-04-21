HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On physics
Premium

The first few decades of the 20th century laid the foundation for quantum mechanics. Today’s quiz is about the  knabenphysik

April 21, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Dr. C. M. Gullio Lattes (left), a Brazilian scientist, and Dr. Eugene Gardner adjust the target in preparation for bombardment in the University of California cyclotron. Lattes revealed that he succeeded in artificially producing sub-atomic mesons, the infinitesimal particles thought to be the “cement” which binds together the particles of the atomic nucleus. Dr. Ernest O. Lawrence, inventor of the cyclotron and key figure In the invention of the atomic bomb, hailed the achievement as a “momentous” milestone in science that “opens up unprecedented opportunities for understanding mysterious sub-nuclear processes.” Image for representational purposes only.
1 / 5 | Knabenphysik is German for “____ _______”. The physics of this period was called this because it was dominated by young male physicists. Fill in the blanks.
Answer : Boys’ physics
