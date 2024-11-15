 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily quiz: on nuclear fusion reaction
Premium

A nuclear fusion reaction can generate more energy than it consumes, but the technologies to harness it to generate electricity continue to stay out of reach.

Published - November 15, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily quiz: on nuclear fusion reaction
This undated image provided by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows a sphere in the window at the center, inside a cylindrical hohlraum container about 0.4 inches tall.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Sustainable nuclear fusion requires the conditions in a fusion reactor to meet the ______ criterion. This stipulates that when a fusion reaction produces enough energy to trigger another reaction after including losses to the environment, the reactions will become self-sustaining. Fill in the blank.
Answer : Lawson criterion
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Published - November 15, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.