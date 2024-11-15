Daily quiz: on nuclear fusion reaction
This undated image provided by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows a sphere in the window at the center, inside a cylindrical hohlraum container about 0.4 inches tall.
Sustainable nuclear fusion requires the conditions in a fusion reactor to meet the ______ criterion. This stipulates that when a fusion reaction produces enough energy to trigger another reaction after including losses to the environment, the reactions will become self-sustaining. Fill in the blank.
Fusion reactions in the bellies of stars fuse hydrogen nuclei to produce helium nuclei, subatomic particles, and copious amounts of energy. Efforts to recreate this event in the lab prefer using a mix of X and Y as fuel because they fuse under less extreme conditions. Their fusion still creates helium nuclei. Name X and Y.
When trying to fuse any nuclei heavier than the nucleus of K, the fusion reaction will produce less energy than it consumes. In fact all nuclei lighter than K can fuse to produce more energy. Name K, an isotope.
P is a form of fusion reaction that releases very little of its energy in the form of Q. P is desirable because it significantly reduces the reactor maintenance cost and increases safety. But on the flip side, P requires even more extreme operating conditions. Name P and Q.
Answer : Aneutronic fusion, neutrons
In a form of fusion called ________ ___________, lasers blast a tiny container containing a pellet of hydrogen nuclei with energy. The container’s explosion sends shockwaves through the pellet, compressing and then fusing the nuclei. Fill in the blank.
Published - November 15, 2024 05:00 pm IST