Daily quiz: on nuclear fusion reaction

1 / 5 | Sustainable nuclear fusion requires the conditions in a fusion reactor to meet the ______ criterion. This stipulates that when a fusion reaction produces enough energy to trigger another reaction after including losses to the environment, the reactions will become self-sustaining. Fill in the blank. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lawson criterion SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Fusion reactions in the bellies of stars fuse hydrogen nuclei to produce helium nuclei, subatomic particles, and copious amounts of energy. Efforts to recreate this event in the lab prefer using a mix of X and Y as fuel because they fuse under less extreme conditions. Their fusion still creates helium nuclei. Name X and Y. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Deuterium and tritium SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | When trying to fuse any nuclei heavier than the nucleus of K, the fusion reaction will produce less energy than it consumes. In fact all nuclei lighter than K can fuse to produce more energy. Name K, an isotope. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Iron-56 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | P is a form of fusion reaction that releases very little of its energy in the form of Q. P is desirable because it significantly reduces the reactor maintenance cost and increases safety. But on the flip side, P requires even more extreme operating conditions. Name P and Q. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Aneutronic fusion, neutrons SHOW ANSWER