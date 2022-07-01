Daily Quiz | On natural disasters, extraterrestrial bodies

V V Ramanan July 01, 2022 12:45 IST

The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, occurred on this date in 1908. A quiz on natural activities, disasters, and extra-terrestrial bodies

Daily Quiz | On natural disasters, extraterrestrial bodies The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, occurred on this date in 1908. A quiz on natural activities, disasters, and extra-terrestrial bodies Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On natural disasters, extraterrestrial bodies 1/7 1. One of the major reasons for the extinction of dinosaurs about 66 million years ago was a devastating asteroid impact. Where in modern-day Mexico did this happen? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Chicxulub crater in the Yucatan Peninsula I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What is the main difference between a meteor and a meteorite? SHOW ANSWER Answer : When a meteoroid enters the atmosphere, it is known as a meteor and when it hits the ground it is called a meteorite I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the two major Italian towns, now a UNESCO WHS, that were destroyed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Pompeii and Herculaneum I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What does the Fujita scale or Fujita–Pearson scale (FPP scale) measure? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tornado intensity, based primarily on the damage it inflicts on human-built structures and vegetation I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Haumea, Makemake, and Eris are examples of which type of heavenly bodies? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dwarf planets I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. If an epicentre is a point directly above an earthquake on the surface of the Earth, what is the term for the point within the earth where the rupture starts? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Hypocenter I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Of which commonly seen phenomena, which can be deadly at times, are Intracloud, Ground-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud types of? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lightning I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On natural disasters, extraterrestrial bodies YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



