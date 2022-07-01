Daily Quiz | On natural disasters, extraterrestrial bodies
The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, occurred on this date in 1908. A quiz on natural activities, disasters, and extra-terrestrial bodies
The Tunguska Event, the largest impact event on Earth in human recorded history, occurred on this date in 1908. A quiz on natural activities, disasters, and extra-terrestrial bodies
1.
One of the major reasons for the extinction of dinosaurs about 66 million years ago was a devastating asteroid impact. Where in modern-day Mexico did this happen?
Answer :
Chicxulub crater in the Yucatan Peninsula
2.
What is the main difference between a meteor and a meteorite?
Answer :
When a meteoroid enters the atmosphere, it is known as a meteor and when it hits the ground it is called a meteorite
3.
Name the two major Italian towns, now a UNESCO WHS, that were destroyed when Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D.
Answer :
Pompeii and Herculaneum
4.
What does the Fujita scale or Fujita–Pearson scale (FPP scale) measure?
Answer :
Tornado intensity, based primarily on the damage it inflicts on human-built structures and vegetation
5.
Haumea, Makemake, and Eris are examples of which type of heavenly bodies?
6.
If an epicentre is a point directly above an earthquake on the surface of the Earth, what is the term for the point within the earth where the rupture starts?
7.
Of which commonly seen phenomena, which can be deadly at times, are Intracloud, Ground-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud types of?
Daily Quiz | On natural disasters, extraterrestrial bodies
