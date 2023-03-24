Daily Quiz | World Meteorological Day

1 / 7 | Name the river and lake in Venezuela where lightning storms occur almost every day, making it Earth’s most electric spot. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : River Catatumbo; Lake Maracaibo SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | What does the Saffir-Simpson scale measure? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hurricanes SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | What four-lettered word is a unit of measurement that describes the amount of cloud cover at any given location? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Okta SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What weather does a black ball indicate on a synoptic chart? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rain SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | If vernal is related to spring, what are the terms for summer and winter? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Estival and Hiemal SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Lines on a map connecting places with equal incidence of meteorological phenomena are called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Isopleths SHOW ANSWER