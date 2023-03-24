HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | World Meteorological Day
On the occasion of World Meteorological Day, a quiz on weather, terms used in meteorology, and other natural phenomena

March 24, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

V V Ramanan
World Meteorological Day was celebrated in Chennai at the Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
1 / 7 | Name the river and lake in Venezuela where lightning storms occur almost every day, making it Earth’s most electric spot.
Answer : River Catatumbo; Lake Maracaibo
