HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On lunar missions
Premium

Ahead of India’s second attempt to soft-land a rover on the Moon, a quiz about lunar missions of the past

July 10, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On lunar missions
India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, on July 22, 2019.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | The first spacecraft to reach the Moon’s surface was Luna 2, launched by the Soviet Union. But which was the world’s first mission to the Moon, which the U.S. Air Force launched on a missile that blew up 16 km above the earth in 1958?
Answer : Pioneer 0
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / science and technology / space programme / space programme

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.