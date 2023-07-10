Daily Quiz | On lunar missions

1 / 5 | The first spacecraft to reach the Moon’s surface was Luna 2, launched by the Soviet Union. But which was the world’s first mission to the Moon, which the U.S. Air Force launched on a missile that blew up 16 km above the earth in 1958? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pioneer 0 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Luna 3 was a Soviet Union Moon mission that captured and transmitted to the earth the first image of the Moon’s ___ ____. On January 3, 2019, the Chinese Chang’e 4 mission became the first to land a rover in this place. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Far side SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | On January 30, 1964, NASA launched the Ranger 6 space probe. It was fit with six TV cameras and was expected to capture and transmit a series of close-up images of the Moon’s surface before it crashed. However, an electric malfunction prevented it from sending any data. The incident caused the work of which research body to be called a “disgrace”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jet Propulsion Laboratory SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | There was a 14-year gap from 1976 to 1990 when there were no missions to the Moon’s surface. On January 24, 1990, _____ became the third country to reach the surface when it deliberately crashed an orbiter once its primary objectives had been achieved. Which country? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Japan SHOW ANSWER