Daily Quiz | On lunar missions

India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, on July 22, 2019. START THE QUIZ
The first spacecraft to reach the Moon’s surface was Luna 2, launched by the Soviet Union. But which was the world’s first mission to the Moon, which the U.S. Air Force launched on a missile that blew up 16 km above the earth in 1958?
Luna 3 was a Soviet Union Moon mission that captured and transmitted to the earth the first image of the Moon’s ___ ____. On January 3, 2019, the Chinese Chang’e 4 mission became the first to land a rover in this place. Fill in the blanks.
On January 30, 1964, NASA launched the Ranger 6 space probe. It was fit with six TV cameras and was expected to capture and transmit a series of close-up images of the Moon’s surface before it crashed. However, an electric malfunction prevented it from sending any data. The incident caused the work of which research body to be called a “disgrace”?
There was a 14-year gap from 1976 to 1990 when there were no missions to the Moon’s surface. On January 24, 1990, _____ became the third country to reach the surface when it deliberately crashed an orbiter once its primary objectives had been achieved. Which country?
India became the fifth country to reach the Moon’s surface with its Chandrayaan 1 mission in 2008. Here, the mission orbiter deployed a ‘Moon Impact Probe’, which slammed into a crater on the Moon, kicking up debris. Instruments on the orbiter analysed this debris and discovered water ice on the Moon. Name the crater.
