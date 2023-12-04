HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Italian physicist and philosopher Luigi Galvani
Premium

This December 4 is the 225th death anniversary of the Italian physicist and philosopher Luigi Galvani. This is a quiz about his legacy

December 04, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On Italian physicist and philosopher Luigi Galvani
In galvanic corrosion, given two metals plus an electrolyte, the more reactive metal will corrode preferentially (i.e. without the other corroding at all). Name the monument, built in part by Gustave Eiffel, in which galvanic corrosion was found in the 1980s.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Galvani made a name for himself by investigating electricity in animal bodies. In 1780, he reported that when an electric current was applied to the legs of a dead frog, their muscles twitched. Name the modern field of study that investigates the role of electricity in biological development.
Answer : Bioelectricity
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / medicine / health / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.