Daily Quiz | On Italian physicist and philosopher Luigi Galvani

Galvani made a name for himself by investigating electricity in animal bodies. In 1780, he reported that when an electric current was applied to the legs of a dead frog, their muscles twitched. Name the modern field of study that investigates the role of electricity in biological development.

Answer: Bioelectricity

Based on his studies, Galvani interpreted animal electricity to be a force that imbued organic matter with life. However, X, a famous experimental physicist and Galvani's contemporary, disputed Galvani's claims and in the process created the first electrochemical battery. Name X.

Answer: Alessandro Volta

Y wrote one of the first books of science fiction in 1818. Y has said that Galvani's experiments, reports on which he published in the early 1790s, were important inspiration for the book, whose plot bears a strong allusion to Galvani's work and whose protagonist studies animal electricity. Name Y.

Answer: Mary Shelley

In January 1803, a man named Z was found guilty of killing his wife and child, hung, and then his body was taken to a house where Galvani's nephew, Giovanni Aldini, applied electric currents to different muscles to make them quiver and twitch. Name Z.

Answer: George Foster