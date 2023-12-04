Daily Quiz | On Italian physicist and philosopher Luigi Galvani
In galvanic corrosion, given two metals plus an electrolyte, the more reactive metal will corrode preferentially (i.e. without the other corroding at all). Name the monument, built in part by Gustave Eiffel, in which galvanic corrosion was found in the 1980s.
Galvani made a name for himself by investigating electricity in animal bodies. In 1780, he reported that when an electric current was applied to the legs of a dead frog, their muscles twitched. Name the modern field of study that investigates the role of electricity in biological development.
Based on his studies, Galvani interpreted animal electricity to be a force that imbued organic matter with life. However, X, a famous experimental physicist and Galvani’s contemporary, disputed Galvani’s claims and in the process created the first electrochemical battery. Name X.
Y wrote one of the first books of science fiction in 1818. Y has said that Galvani’s experiments, reports on which he published in the early 1790s, were important inspiration for the book, whose plot bears a strong allusion to Galvani’s work and whose protagonist studies animal electricity. Name Y.
In January 1803, a man named Z was found guilty of killing his wife and child, hung, and then his body was taken to a house where Galvani’s nephew, Giovanni Aldini, applied electric currents to different muscles to make them quiver and twitch. Name Z.
Galvanisation, named for Galvani, is an electrochemical process in which a coating of an element is provided to iron or steel to prevent rusting. Name the element.
