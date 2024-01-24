Daily Quiz | On Homi Bhabha
Homi Bhabha at International Conference on the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 20, 1955START THE QUIZ
Homi Bhabha was the first Indian to receive the Adams prize. Which institution awards the prize?
Dr. Bhabha was once described as ‘the modern equivalent of Leonardo da Vinci’ by this scientist. Name him.
Dr. Bhabha was the chairman of India’s first Atomic Energy Commission. Who were the other two members of the commission?
Answer : S.S. Bhatnagar and K.S. Krishnan
Dr. Bhabha came up with a strategy for India’s nuclear power programme which was different from all other countries. Rather than focusing on uranium, he proposed that the nation extract this mineral. Name the mineral and the strategy.
Answer : Thorium; India’s three-stage nuclear power programme
A simple one. How did the famous scientist die?
Answer : He died in 1966 in an Air India plane crash
Dr. Bhabha famously claimed in an All India Radio broadcast that if given permission, India could make a nuclear bomb in _____ months. Fill in the blanks.
Dr. Bhabha had returned to India for his vacation in 1939. This event delayed his trip back to England and eventually led him to stay in India and work for the country’s nuclear programme. Name the event.
