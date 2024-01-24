GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Homi Bhabha
Premium

Homi. J. Bhabha, known as the father of the Indian nuclear programme, died on this date in 1966. A quiz on the renowned nuclear physicist.

January 24, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Joan Sony Cherian
Daily Quiz | On Homi Bhabha
Homi Bhabha at International Conference on the Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 20, 1955
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Homi Bhabha was the first Indian to receive the Adams prize. Which institution awards the prize?
Answer : Cambridge University
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / science (general) / physics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.