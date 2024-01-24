Daily Quiz | On Homi Bhabha

1 / 7 | Homi Bhabha was the first Indian to receive the Adams prize. Which institution awards the prize? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cambridge University SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Dr. Bhabha was once described as ‘the modern equivalent of Leonardo da Vinci’ by this scientist. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : C.V. Raman SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Dr. Bhabha was the chairman of India’s first Atomic Energy Commission. Who were the other two members of the commission? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : S.S. Bhatnagar and K.S. Krishnan SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Dr. Bhabha came up with a strategy for India’s nuclear power programme which was different from all other countries. Rather than focusing on uranium, he proposed that the nation extract this mineral. Name the mineral and the strategy. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thorium; India’s three-stage nuclear power programme SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | A simple one. How did the famous scientist die? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He died in 1966 in an Air India plane crash SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Dr. Bhabha famously claimed in an All India Radio broadcast that if given permission, India could make a nuclear bomb in _____ months. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 18 months SHOW ANSWER