Daily Quiz | On Herd Mentality
Premium

Today’s quiz is about herd mentality, the concept social psychologists use to explain people’s behaviour in groups

May 09, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
1 / 5 | Social proof is a phenomenon in which people use the judgment of others to define their reality. Some TV producers took advantage of this to introduce ______ ________ to make their TV shows seem funnier. Fill in the blank.
Answer : Canned laughter
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / psychology

