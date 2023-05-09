Daily Quiz | On Herd Mentality
1 / 5 |
Social proof is a phenomenon in which people use the judgment of others to define their reality. Some TV producers took advantage of this to introduce ______ ________ to make their TV shows seem funnier. Fill in the blank.
2 / 5 |
Researchers have argued that ____ ________ caused more people to participate in two of history’s worst genocides, the Holocaust and the Rwandan genocide, using a combination of social incentives and punishments. Fill in the blank.
3 / 5 |
Laws need to be specific. When they’re vague, they can have a ________ ______: people being afraid to, say, speak their mind because they are uncertain whether they could run afoul of the law. Fill in the blank.
4 / 5 |
__________ have been known to use communal reinforcement to ensure members of their groups stay dedicated to their brutal tasks and not leave in fear. Fill in the blank.
5 / 5 |
Many ‘pump and dump’ investment schemes involving cryptocurrencies played on a feeling people have, that they might be missing an important opportunity, to inflate their own profits. Name the feeling.
COMMents
SHARE