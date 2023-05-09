Daily Quiz | On Herd Mentality

Social proof is a phenomenon in which people use the judgment of others to define their reality. Some TV producers took advantage of this to introduce ______ ________ to make their TV shows seem funnier. Fill in the blank.

Answer : Canned laughter

Researchers have argued that ____ ________ caused more people to participate in two of history's worst genocides, the Holocaust and the Rwandan genocide, using a combination of social incentives and punishments. Fill in the blank.

Answer : Peer pressure

Laws need to be specific. When they're vague, they can have a ________ ______: people being afraid to, say, speak their mind because they are uncertain whether they could run afoul of the law. Fill in the blank.

Answer : Chilling effect

__________ have been known to use communal reinforcement to ensure members of their groups stay dedicated to their brutal tasks and not leave in fear. Fill in the blank.

Answer : Terrorists