Daily Quiz: On H2 fuel and batteries
Which process is primarily used to produce green hydrogen?
What is a key advantage of solid-state batteries over traditional liquid electrolyte batteries ?
What is the primary by-product of using hydrogen as a fuel in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles?
Which country currently leads in electric vehicle adoption, with the highest number of EVs on the road?
Identify the Nobel laureate, who was the lithium-ion battery pioneer. It is this technology that is used in electric cars and laptops.
What is the unique technique that is used in EVs to capture energy that the vehicle has due to its motion or, in other words, its kinetic energy that would have been wasted when the vehicle decelerates or comes to a standstill while braking?
Published - September 06, 2024 05:00 pm IST