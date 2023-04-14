Daily Quiz | On graphene, a simple form of carbon

1 / 6 | Graphene, diamonds, and fullerenes are all __________ of carbon. Fill in the blank with a term derived from the Greek word for ‘variability’. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Allotrope SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Graphene is a two­dimensional sheet of carbon atoms bonded in a hexagonal pattern. What is the material called when these sheets are stacked over each other in three dimensions? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Graphite SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | For his work on graphene, Andre Geim received part of the 2010 physics Nobel Prize. In 2000, he received an __ _____ Prize for levitating a frog using its own magnetic field. He remains the only individual to have won both prizes. Name the second prize. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ig Novel Prize SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | In 2004, Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov used micromechanical cleavage to isolate graphene from graphite. Aside from graphite, what material does this technique require to work? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cellophane tape SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | On April 12, U. K. researchers reported that graphene displays giant magnetoresistance (GMR) at room temperature, which is astonishing. What is the main application of GMR? (Hint: The Hindu has written about it.) DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To sense magnetic fields SHOW ANSWER