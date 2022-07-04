Daily Quiz | On earthquakes

Radhika Santhanam July 04, 2022 11:01 IST

According to UN figures, last week’s earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan killed around 770 people. Here is a quiz on earthquakes and what causes them

Daily Quiz | On earthquakes

1. The most powerful earthquake ever recorded measured 9.5 on the Richter Scale. In which country did this take place?
Answer: Chile

2. Seismology comes from the word seismos. What does seismos mean?
Answer: Earthquake

3. Over 75% of the world's volcanoes are situated along this path and 90% of the Earth's earthquakes take place there. Which area is this and where is it located?
Answer: Ring of Fire, Pacific Ocean

4. What is the location below the earth's surface where the rupture of the fault begins called?
Answer: Hypocentre or focus

5. The Richter scale measures the magnitude of an earthquake. What scale measures the intensity of the earthquake based on observational trends?
Answer: Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale

6. The Japanese word for earthquake - Jishin has another meaning (the Hiragana script for both these words are the same). Name the word.
Answer: "Confidence"



