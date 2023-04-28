Daily Quiz | On concrete

1 / 5 | This material, concrete, is the world’s second-most used, behind X, and the most-used in the construction industry. X is also used in concrete. Name X. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Water SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | An important ingredient of concrete is X. The most common type of X in the world is Portland X, named for its similarity to a stone mined in the Isle of Portland, England. What is X? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cement SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii takes calcium and urea to produce calcite, a form of _____ ______. Adding S. pasteurii to concrete increases its compression strength. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Calcium carbonate SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Most of concrete’s enormous carbon footprint is due to the production of _______, the main compound of cement. It’s made by fusing limestone and clay. Fill in the blank. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Clinker SHOW ANSWER