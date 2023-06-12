HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On blood
Premium

With World Blood Donor Day coming up (June 14), here are a bunch of questions on the essential life force - blood

June 12, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz | On blood
With World Blood Donor Day coming up (June 14), here are a bunch of questions on the essential life force - blood.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Did you know that the famous Mr. Spock (in Star Trek) had green colour blood? It was believed that his father came of Vulcan stock, a species known to possess green blood. In modern medicine 2007, a 42-year-old man was found to ooze greenish-black blood. He was no extra terrestrial, so what was the cause of the green blood?         
Answer : Migraine medication. Once he stopped taking the drug, the original red colour returned
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.