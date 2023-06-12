Daily Quiz | On blood

Did you know that the famous Mr. Spock (in Star Trek) had green colour blood? It was believed that his father came of Vulcan stock, a species known to possess green blood. In modern medicine 2007, a 42-year-old man was found to ooze greenish-black blood. He was no extra terrestrial, so what was the cause of the green blood? Answer : Migraine medication. Once he stopped taking the drug, the original red colour returned

For an adult, if one hypothetically laid out the arteries in a long loop, it is expected that it would cover the Earth twice, and some more. What is the length of arteries in the human body? Answer : 60,000 miles

X is a hormone secreted by the kidneys that increases the rate of production of red blood cells. So, patients on dialysis, where kidney function is impaired, or persons on treatment for cancer or HIV, often have to periodically take a shot of X, in order to prevent anaemia. What is X? Answer : Erythropoietin

It is said the Bard of Avon was quite taken up with the four humours- Blood, phlegm, black bile and yellow bile- in the belief that they control the personality. In one of his plays there are over 40 references to just blood, not counting related terms. In this play, Shakespeare counts blood as more than a life force, using the spilling of it as a strong metaphor for guilt. Which play has these famous lines: Will all great Neptune's ocean wash this blood Clean from my hand? Answer : Macbeth

If you are a regular blood donor, what is the recommended interval between two donations (for whole blood), as per the Red Cross regulations? Answer : At least 8 weeks between whole blood donations.