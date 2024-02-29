ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz | On balancing rocks
February 29, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

A balancing rock is a naturally occurring geological formation featuring a large rock or boulder, resting on other rocks. A quiz on various factoids about the same

Vasudevan Mukunth

Name this famous balancing rock weighing 300 tonnes, considered by the nearby city of Tandil to be its symbol. On February 29, 1912, it dropped from its precarious position and broke. Answer: Piedra Movediza | Photo Credit: Samuel Boote

Q:  ______ are large rocks balanced on a small point on a surface such that even little touch could send them rocking back and forth.  (Something stronger will tip them over)

Fill in the blank with the name for such rocks. Hint: A popular X-Men character has the same name.

A: Logans

Q: Name the southern African country whose banknotes – including one representing a currency value with 14 zeroes – featured a geological formation called Balancing Rocks. This is a natural formation consisting of rocks piled precariously on one another, all finely balanced.

A: Zimbabwe

Q: When visiting this area in north-central Australia, the Scottish-Australian explorer John Ross said: “This is the Devil’s country; he’s even emptied his bag of marbles around the place!” He was referring to the many balancing rocks here. Name the reserve set up to protect these formations, including one of the world’s oldest religious sites.

A: Devil’s Marbles Conservation Reserve

Q: There are many balancing rocks located in India. For example, the _______’s __________ balancing rock is a popular tourist attraction in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Fill in the blanks. Hint: One blank is the name of a Hindu deity and the other alludes to a particular favourite of his.

A: Krishna’s Butterball

Q: The _________ Pagoda in Myanmar is a popular site of Buddhist pilgrimage. It is built on a large balancing rock at the edge of a hill. Local legend holds that the rock itself is balanced on a strand of the Buddha’s hair. Name the pagoda.

A: Kyaiktiyo

