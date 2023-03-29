HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | 2 Pallas
Premium

221 years ago today, the German astronomer Heinrich Olbers discovered the ‘minor planet’ 2 Pallas. Today’s quiz is about this small body with big stories

March 29, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | 2 Pallas
Image taken by ESO’s SPHERE (Spectro-Polarimetric High-Contrast Exoplanet Research) instrument, installed on the Very Large Telescope at the Paranal Observatory, Chile. Cropped image of asteroid  Pallas 2.
1 / 5 | In 1779, French astronomer Charles Messier spotted Pallas but assumed it was just some star. This observation led to a label given to the class of bodies like Pallas. What label?
Answer : Asteroid
