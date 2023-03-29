Daily Quiz | 2 Pallas

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | In 1779, French astronomer Charles Messier spotted Pallas but assumed it was just some star. This observation led to a label given to the class of bodies like Pallas. What label? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Asteroid SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Heinrich Olbers discovered 2 Pallas by accident when he was looking for the only other such body discovered by then, which remains the largest known object of its kind. What is its name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ceres SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The discovery and naming of Pallas was also carried over to a new chemical element that had been discovered just then, in 1803. Name the element. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Palladium SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Pallas is one of only three protoplanets – clumps of rock and dust that didn’t go on to form planets in the early Solar System – whose orbits lie inside the orbit of Neptune. One of the other two is the answer to Q2. Name the third. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 4 Vesta SHOW ANSWER