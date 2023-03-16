Daily Quiz | On Uranus
Uranus was discovered in the month of March by Astronomer William Herschel in 1781.
William Herschel unsuccessfully tried to name the planet after King George III as Georgium Sidus. What was the planet finally named after and who suggested the name?
Answer : Greek god of Sky and Johann Bode
How long does it take for the seventh planet from the Sun to rotate or spin once and how long does it take for Uranus to finish one orbit around the Sun (in earth years) ?
Answer : It takes 17 hours for one spin and the planet completes an orbit in about 84 Earth years
Most of the moons of the planet are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare. Which of the following is not a Uranian moon- Ariel, Desdemona, Juliet, Viola and Rosalind?
Answer : Viola is not the name of any moon of Uranus
The seventh planet from the sun is one of the two planets that rotate in the opposite direction, from east to west, than most planets. Which is the other planet?
The planet gets its blue colour because of this gas in its atmosphere. Sunlight passes through the atmosphere of the planet and gets reflected back to the cloud tops resulting in the colour. Name the gas.
This chemical element discovered in 1789 was named after the planet by a German chemist. Name the element.
