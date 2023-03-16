Daily Quiz | On Uranus

1 / 6 | William Herschel unsuccessfully tried to name the planet after King George III as Georgium Sidus. What was the planet finally named after and who suggested the name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Greek god of Sky and Johann Bode SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | How long does it take for the seventh planet from the Sun to rotate or spin once and how long does it take for Uranus to finish one orbit around the Sun (in earth years) ? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It takes 17 hours for one spin and the planet completes an orbit in about 84 Earth years SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Most of the moons of the planet are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare. Which of the following is not a Uranian moon- Ariel, Desdemona, Juliet, Viola and Rosalind? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Viola is not the name of any moon of Uranus SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The seventh planet from the sun is one of the two planets that rotate in the opposite direction, from east to west, than most planets. Which is the other planet? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Venus SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The planet gets its blue colour because of this gas in its atmosphere. Sunlight passes through the atmosphere of the planet and gets reflected back to the cloud tops resulting in the colour. Name the gas. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Methane SHOW ANSWER