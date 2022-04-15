Daily Quiz | M. Visvesvaraya

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan April 15, 2022 11:11 IST

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan April 15, 2022 11:11 IST

In memory of M. Visvesvaraya, here is a quiz to test your knowledge on anything and everything engineering.

In memory of M. Visvesvaraya, here is a quiz to test your knowledge on anything and everything engineering.

Daily Quiz | M. Visvesvaraya In memory of M. Visvesvaraya, here is a quiz to test your knowledge on anything and everything engineering. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | M. Visvesvaraya 1/5 1. M. Visvesvaraya is credited with inventing the block system, automated doors that close when the water overflows. He designed and patented the floodgates. Where was its first installation? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Khadakvasla Pune I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Who genetically engineered a new species of Pseudomonas bacteria (‘the oil eating bacteria’) in 1971 while working for the research & development center at the General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ananda Mohan Chakrabarty I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The engineering marvel of ancient civilisation, the Great Sphinx of Giza, has the head of a human and the body of a what? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lion I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. During the ebola outbreak, what website did Pierre Omidyar start to provide information of the epidemic in the Bay Area of the U.S. SHOW ANSWER Answer : ebay I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. In terms of engineering software, what does CAD stand for? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Computer Aided Design I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | M. Visvesvaraya YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values