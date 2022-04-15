Science

Daily Quiz | M. Visvesvaraya

In memory of M. Visvesvaraya, here is a quiz to test your knowledge  on anything and everything engineering.

1. M. Visvesvaraya is credited with inventing the block system, automated doors that close when the water overflows. He designed and patented the floodgates. Where was its first installation? 

Answer :

Khadakvasla Pune

