Daily Quiz | On general geography

Sindhu Nagaraj June 22, 2022 12:37 IST

June 21, 2022 marked the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Called the summer solstice, it occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.

Daily Quiz | On general geography June 21, 2022 marked the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Called the summer solstice, it occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On general geography 1/8 1. What is the word used to describe a moment in time when the Sun crosses the Earth’s equator, which is to say, appears directly above the equator? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Equinox I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The Tropic of Cancer is the most northerly circle of latitude on Earth at which the Sun can be directly overhead. Which is the highest mountain on or adjacent to the Tropic of Cancer? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Yu Shan in Taiwan I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. These cycles describe the collective effects of changes in the Earth’s movements on its climate over thousands of years. The term was coined and named after a Serbian geophysicist and astronomer. What is the term? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Milankovitch cycles I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Which are the continents that the Tropic of Capricorn passes through? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Australia, Africa, South America I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Mahi River is the only river in India which crosses the Tropic of Cancer twice. Which are the two States where the river crosses the line? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. There is a natural light display in Earth’s sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions (around the Arctic and Antarctic). What is it called? What is it named after? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Aurora, the Roman goddess of the dawn called Aurora I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This is the point on the Earth’s surface at zero degrees latitude and zero degrees longitude (0°N 0°E), i.e., where the prime meridian and the equator intersect. Located in the Gulf of Guinea, what is this commonly called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Null Island I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. GMT is the mean solar time, counted from midnight. The term GMT is especially used by the United Kingdom bodies. What does GMT stand for? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Greenwich Mean Time I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On general geography YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



