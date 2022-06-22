Science

Daily Quiz | On general geography

Here is a general quiz on Geography. 

June 21, 2022 marked the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Called the summer solstice, it occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.

1. What is the word used to describe a moment in time when the Sun crosses the Earth’s equator, which is to say, appears directly above the equator?

Equinox

