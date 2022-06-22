June 21, 2022 marked the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Called the summer solstice, it occurs when one of Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.
Daily Quiz | On general geography
1.
What is the word used to describe a moment in time when the Sun crosses the Earth’s equator, which is to say, appears directly above the equator?
Answer :
Equinox
2.
The Tropic of Cancer is the most northerly circle of latitude on Earth at which the Sun can be directly overhead. Which is the highest mountain on or adjacent to the Tropic of Cancer?
Answer :
Yu Shan in Taiwan
3.
These cycles describe the collective effects of changes in the Earth’s movements on its climate over thousands of years. The term was coined and named after a Serbian geophysicist and astronomer. What is the term?
Answer :
Milankovitch cycles
4.
Which are the continents that the Tropic of Capricorn passes through?
Answer :
Australia, Africa, South America
5.
Mahi River is the only river in India which crosses the Tropic of Cancer twice. Which are the two States where the river crosses the line?
Answer :
Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat
6.
There is a natural light display in Earth’s sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions (around the Arctic and Antarctic). What is it called? What is it named after?
Answer :
Aurora, the Roman goddess of the dawn called Aurora
7.
This is the point on the Earth’s surface at zero degrees latitude and zero degrees longitude (0°N 0°E), i.e., where the prime meridian and the equator intersect. Located in the Gulf of Guinea, what is this commonly called?
Answer :
Null Island
8.
GMT is the mean solar time, counted from midnight. The term GMT is especially used by the United Kingdom bodies. What does GMT stand for?