Daily Quiz | On wild-life conservationists/biologists

On July 14, 1960, primatologist Jane Goodall arrived in Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild. Here’s a quiz on wild-life conservationists/biologists. 

1. Jane Goodall’s work as a primatologist studying chimpanzees was inspired and guided by the attempt by a paleo-anthropologist who sought to study primates in their natural habitats to understand evolution of human beings. Name him. 

Louis Leakey

