Daily Quiz | On wild-life conservationists/biologists

Srinivasan Ramani July 18, 2022 11:49 IST

Srinivasan Ramani July 18, 2022 11:49 IST

On July 14, 1960, primatologist Jane Goodall arrived in Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild. Here’s a quiz on wild-life conservationists/biologists.

On July 14, 1960, primatologist Jane Goodall arrived in Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild. Here’s a quiz on wild-life conservationists/biologists.

Daily Quiz | On wild-life conservationists/biologists On July 14, 1960, primatologist Jane Goodall arrived in Tanzania to study chimpanzees in the wild. Here’s a quiz on wild-life conservationists/biologists. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On wild-life conservationists/biologists 1/5 1. Jane Goodall’s work as a primatologist studying chimpanzees was inspired and guided by the attempt by a paleo-anthropologist who sought to study primates in their natural habitats to understand evolution of human beings. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Louis Leakey I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The answer to Question 2, also chose two other female researchers apart from Goodall to study primates. Who was the researcher who that undertook research by living with and studying mountain gorilla groups in the forests of Rwanda? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Diane Fossey I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The third primatalogist chosen by the person (answer to Question 2) went on to study orangutans in Borneo, Indonesia and is regarded as the world’s leading authority on the ape. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Birute Galdikas I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The actress Urmila Matondkar headlining the Marathi film, “Ajoba” was essaying a role depicting which real life leopard expert and wildlife biologist? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Vidya Athreya I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. A Padma Shri award winner, this conservationist pioneered the use of camera traps to estimate the population of animals in the wild. He was also consulted by the novelist RK Narayan for his book, “A Tiger for Malgudi”. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ullas Karanth I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On wild-life conservationists/biologists YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values