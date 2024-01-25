GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On telephone
Premium

Hundred and ten years ago on this day, January 25, the world had its first transcontinental telephone call. A quiz on the invention which changed the way we communicate

January 25, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On telephone
Image for representational purposes only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Alexander Graham Bell is credited with placing this call from New York City. Who was on the other end of the line in San Francisco? This individual was an assistant of Bell and helped him invent the telephone in 1876.
Answer : Thomas Augustus Watson
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.