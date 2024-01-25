Daily Quiz | On telephone

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Alexander Graham Bell is credited with placing this call from New York City. Who was on the other end of the line in San Francisco? This individual was an assistant of Bell and helped him invent the telephone in 1876. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thomas Augustus Watson SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | While the formal date of the first transcontinental telephone call is marked January 25, 1914, the telephone line itself had been laid by June 17, 1914, and a month later, ________ ____, the president of AT&T, checked if the line was okay by making a test call. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Theodore Vail SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | An important precursor to Bell’s design of the telephone was the world’s first electromagnetic telegraph, developed by ____ _____ and Wilhelm Weber. Fill in the blanks with the name of a mathematician considered by many to be the greatest in history. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Carl Gauss SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | On July 1, 1875, Bell decided to test one of the first mature models of his design of the telephone, asking his assistant to use a diaphragm made of __________’s ____. This material, Bell reasoned, could reproduce sounds of the human voice that the human ear is familiar with. Fill in the blank with the name of the material. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Goldbeater’s kin (outer layer of animal intestine) SHOW ANSWER