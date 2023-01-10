Daily Quiz | On Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on land

1 / 6 | Mt. Everest’s recognition as the highest point on the Earth’s surface was confirmed only in the 1850s thanks to a mega survey undertaken in the Indian sub-continent. What was the survey called and what was the original name for the mountain? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Great Trigonometrical Survey of India and Peak XV SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What is the local name in Tibetan and Nepali for the grand mountain? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chomolungma and Sagarmatha SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The currently accepted height, recalculated in the 1990s, is 29,035 ft (8,850m). By how many feet has the mountain ‘grown’ from the earlier accepted height? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Seven feet (2 metres) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Because of the planet’s oblong shape, Everest’s peak is not the farthest point from the Earth’s centre. Which stratovolcano in the Andes has the honour? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chimborazo in Ecuador SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | It is well-known that Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary were the first humans to successfully scale the peak. In which year and who led the expedition? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1953 and John Hunt SHOW ANSWER