Daily Quiz | On Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on land

Mt. Everest’s recognition as the highest point on the Earth’s surface was confirmed only in the 1850s thanks to a mega survey undertaken in the Indian sub-continent. What was the survey called and what was the original name for the mountain?
Answer : Great Trigonometrical Survey of India and Peak XV
What is the local name in Tibetan and Nepali for the grand mountain?
The currently accepted height, recalculated in the 1990s, is 29,035 ft (8,850m). By how many feet has the mountain ‘grown’ from the earlier accepted height?
Because of the planet’s oblong shape, Everest’s peak is not the farthest point from the Earth’s centre. Which stratovolcano in the Andes has the honour?
It is well-known that Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary were the first humans to successfully scale the peak. In which year and who led the expedition?
Which legendary climber when asked why he wanted to scale the peak, famously uttered “Because it’s there?”
