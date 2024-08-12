Updated - August 13, 2024 05:25 pm IST
Published - August 12, 2024 05:00 pm IST
Daily Quiz: On Vikram Sarabhai’s life beyond ISRO
Name the national research institute Sarabhai founded in November 1947. In its first days, it operated out of his residence before eventually taking shape at the M.G. Science Institute in Ahmedabad
Answer : Physical Research Laboratory
In 1962, Sarabhai set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), the body that later became ISRO. Which body oversaw space-related activities in India before INCOSPAR?
Answer : Department of Atomic Energy
When Sarabhai was doing his PhD at the University of Cambridge, who was his doctoral adviser? Likewise, name the ISRO chairman whose doctoral adviser Sarabhai was.
In the mid-1970s, a French aerospace company transferred its Viking engine technology to India, where the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre used it to build the famous _____ engine. Fill in the blank. Hint: It is based on Sarabhai’s full name.
Sarabhai’s siblings X and Y were instrumental in establishing the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, based on ‘The India Report’ on industrial design in 1958. Name X and Y.