GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz: On Vikram Sarabhai’s life beyond ISRO
Premium

On his 105th birth anniversary, a quiz on Vikram Sarabhai’s life beyond ISRO

Updated - August 13, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz: On Vikram Sarabhai’s life beyond ISRO
A view of the Halcyon Castle, the place where Vikram Sarabhai died.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Name the national research institute Sarabhai founded in November 1947. In its first days, it operated out of his residence before eventually taking shape at the M.G. Science Institute in Ahmedabad
Answer : Physical Research Laboratory
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / space programme / scientific institutions / people

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.