Daily Quiz: On Vikram Sarabhai’s life beyond ISRO

1 / 5 | Name the national research institute Sarabhai founded in November 1947. In its first days, it operated out of his residence before eventually taking shape at the M.G. Science Institute in Ahmedabad DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Physical Research Laboratory SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In 1962, Sarabhai set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), the body that later became ISRO. Which body oversaw space-related activities in India before INCOSPAR? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Department of Atomic Energy SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | When Sarabhai was doing his PhD at the University of Cambridge, who was his doctoral adviser? Likewise, name the ISRO chairman whose doctoral adviser Sarabhai was. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : C.V. Raman, U.R. Rao SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In the mid-1970s, a French aerospace company transferred its Viking engine technology to India, where the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre used it to build the famous _____ engine. Fill in the blank. Hint: It is based on Sarabhai’s full name. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vikas SHOW ANSWER