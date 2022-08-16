Daily Quiz | On elephants
August 16, 2022 11:50 IST
Updated:
August 16, 2022 12:22 IST
August 12 is annually observed as World Elephant Day. A quiz on the fascinating and largest existing land mammal
1.
Of the two closest extant relatives to the elephants, one is the sirenians (dugongs and manatees). Name the other.
2.
One of the stand-out features of an elephant is the trunk. Looking at the appendage, how can one determine if it is an African or Asian elephant?
Answer :
The African elephant has two finger-like extensions at the tip of the trunk, while the Asian has only one
3.
Which type of teeth are tusks a modified form of and what is the common term for the dentine?
Answer :
Second incisors in the upper jaw. Tusks are also called Ivory
4.
What are the traditional Indian terms for the seat used for riding on the back of an elephant and the person who 'drives' the big animal?
Answer :
Howdah and Mahout
5.
Elephants have the longest gestation period of any living mammal. For how long are elephant cows normally pregnant?
Answer :
African elephants are pregnant for an average of 22 months, while for Asian elephants, it’s 18 to 22 months
6.
Name the Carthaginian commander who is known for crossing the Alps from Spain into Italy with 37 (including 1 Asian) elephants.
7.
There are at least 32 Elephant reserves across more than 14 States. Where was the first such reserve set up in 2001?
Answer :
Singhbhum in Jharkhand
8.
The biggest Hindi box office hit of 1971 was a film starring Rajesh Khanna who had four elephants Ramu, Shamu, Mahesh and Suresh for company. Name the flick.
Answer :
Haathi Mere Saathi
9.
What is special about the YouTube video 'Me at the zoo' that features elephants from the San Diego Zoo?
Answer :
It is the first-ever YouTube video
