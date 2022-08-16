Daily Quiz | On elephants

Science

August 12 is annually observed as World Elephant Day. A quiz on the fascinating and largest existing land mammal

1. Of the two closest extant relatives to the elephants, one is the sirenians (dugongs and manatees). Name the other.

Answer :

(Rock) Hyraxes

