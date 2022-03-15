Daily Quiz | Albert Einstein

Test yourself on Albert Einstein, one of the greatest scientists and possibly the most famous of them all, who was born on March 14 in 1879.
Test yourself on Albert Einstein, one of the greatest scientists and possibly the most famous of them all, who was born on March 14 in 1879.
1.
Einstein remained ‘Stateless’ from 1896 to 1901 because of two reasons. One was he wanted to be a “citizen of the world.” What was the other reason that had more to do with the law of the land?
Answer :
Avoid conscription as required by the German Kingdom of Württemberg.
2.
After graduating in 1900, Einstein spent almost two years searching for an academic post before securing a job at which institution in Bern?
Answer :
Swiss Patent Office
3.
Name the Serb, the only female among his six students at the Zurich Polytechnic, whom he married and had three children with?
Answer :
Mileva Maric
4.
In which ‘miracle’ year did Einstein publish the famous four ‘annus mirabilis papers’?
Answer :
1905
5.
Name the German chemist, called ‘father of chemical warfare with whom had Einstein had a close but ‘blow ho-blow cold’ friendship?
Answer :
Fritz Haber
6.
For what did he receive the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics?
Answer :
Services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect
7.
To whom and about what did Einstein write: ‘The theory says a lot, but does not bring us any closer to the secrets of the “old one”. I, at any rate, am convinced that He [God] is not playing at dice.’
Answer :
Max Born on the quantum theory
8.
In 1952, whom did Einstein call ‘the greatest political genius of our time’?
Answer :
Mahatma Gandhi
9.
He declined the offer to be the President of which new country/State citing “lack of experience and natural aptitude” to deal with people.
Answer :
Israel
10.
How is a pathologist Thomas Stoltz Harvey connected to the great man?
Answer :
He kept Einstein’s brain without permission for decades