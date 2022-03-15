Daily Quiz | Albert Einstein

March 15, 2022 14:06 IST

Test yourself on Albert Einstein, one of the greatest scientists and possibly the most famous of them all, who was born on March 14 ​in 1879.

Daily Quiz | Albert Einstein Test yourself on Albert Einstein, one of the greatest scientists and possibly the most famous of them all, who was born on March 14 ​in 1879. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | Albert Einstein 1/10 1. Einstein remained ‘Stateless’ from 1896 to 1901 because of two reasons. One was he wanted to be a “citizen of the world.” What was the other reason that had more to do with the law of the land? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Avoid conscription as required by the German Kingdom of Württemberg. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. After graduating in 1900, Einstein spent almost two years searching for an academic post before securing a job at which institution in Bern? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Swiss Patent Office I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the Serb, the only female among his six students at the Zurich Polytechnic, whom he married and had three children with? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mileva Maric I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In which ‘miracle’ year did Einstein publish the famous four ‘annus mirabilis papers’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 1905 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Name the German chemist, called ‘father of chemical warfare with whom had Einstein had a close but ‘blow ho-blow cold’ friendship? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Fritz Haber I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. For what did he receive the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. To whom and about what did Einstein write: ‘The theory says a lot, but does not bring us any closer to the secrets of the “old one”. I, at any rate, am convinced that He [God] is not playing at dice.’ SHOW ANSWER Answer : Max Born on the quantum theory I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. In 1952, whom did Einstein call ‘the greatest political genius of our time’? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Mahatma Gandhi I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. He declined the offer to be the President of which new country/State citing “lack of experience and natural aptitude” to deal with people. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Israel I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 10. How is a pathologist Thomas Stoltz Harvey connected to the great man? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He kept Einstein’s brain without permission for decades I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | Albert Einstein YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/10 RETAKE THE QUIZ



