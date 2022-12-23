Daily Quiz | On National Mathematics Day

1 / 5 | What award is given every four years to one or more mathematicians under the age of 40 in recognition of "outstanding mathematical achievement for existing work and for the promise of future achievement"?

Answer : Fields Medal

2 / 5 | Considered as the first pure mathematician, this Greek taught us that the square of the hypotenuse of a right triangle is equal to the sum of the squares of two of its other sides.

Answer : Pythagoras

3 / 5 | Any one who solves any of the following six problems in mathematics - the Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer conjecture, the Hodge conjecture, the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness, the P versus NP problem, the Riemann hypothesis, and the Yang-Mills existence and mass gap - will be awarded a prize of $1 million by the Clay Institute. By what name are these problems, along with the already-solved Poincare Conjecture problem, known as?

Answer : The Millennium Prize Problems

4 / 5 | Srinivasa Ramanujan at a very early age of 15 had his interest in mathematics unlocked by the book A Synopsis of Elementary Results in Pure and Applied Mathematics. Who was the author of this book?

Answer : George Shoobridge Carr