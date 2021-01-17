Watch | Curiosity Rover completes 3000 days on Mars

17 January 2021 12:06 IST

A video on NASA’s Mars rover, Curiosity, completing 3000 days on the red planet

NASA’s Mars rover, Curiosity, has completed 3,000 Martian days or sols. Curiosity touched down on Mars on August 6, 2012. It is about 10 feet long, 9 feet wide and 7 feet tall. The mission was to search Mars for past or present conditions favourable for life. Ever since its landing, Curiosity has made interesting discoveries about the red planet.

