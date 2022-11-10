ISRO’s cryogenic engine, indigenously developed for LVM3, passes hot test

According to the space agency, in addition to the hot test, a 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 02:39 IST

ISRO successfully conducted the hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine for the LVM3 at its test facility in Mahendragiri.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine, which has been indigenously developed for LVM3, previously called the GSLV-Mk3.

According to the space agency, CE20 cryogenic engine is indigenously developed for LVM3. It was subjected to a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonne for the first time on November 9, at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450 kg with additional propellant loading. The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control.

ISRO said in addition to the hot test, a 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time.

During this test, the engine operated with ~20t thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8t by moving thrust control valve. During the test, engine and facility performance was normal and required parameters were achieved, according to ISRO.

The LVM3 is the heaviest launch vehicle of ISRO.

Last month, the LVM3 launch vehicle placed 36 satellites of OneWeb; this was LVM’s first commercial launch. Following the launch, ISRO said that the LVM3 has become a catalyst for the Indian Space Programme, opening new vistas for heavy payloads to the Low Earth Orbit. Early next year ISRO is expected to launch LVM’s second commercial launch.

