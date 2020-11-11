COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V shows 92% efficacy, says Russia

New Delhi

11 November 2020 16:04 IST

Results are based on an analysis of 20 participants in phase 3 trial

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has proven to be 92% efficacious among a group of volunteers who are part of phase 3 trials to test the vaccine, the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The results were based on an analysis of 20 participants in the trial who were confirmed COVID-19-positive. The trials consist of 20,000 people who got one dose of the vaccine and 16,000 who got two, 14 days apart. The efficacy percentage means that when cases were split among the placebo group and the vaccinated group, 92% of those who were vaccinated were safe.

This is close to the efficacy percentage claimed by Pfizer on Monday, which said its RNA vaccine was 90% efficacious, though it relied on a larger COVID-19-positive volunteer set of 94.

The Russian trials are ongoing in multiple countries and a phase 2/3 trial, that tests for a immune reaction in a limited number of people, is ongoing in India too. Dr. Reddy’s is a partner of the Russian organisation, Gamaleya Research Foundation, that has developed Sputnik V.

Like Pfizer, the preliminary report of Sputnik V’s efficacy is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The latter has also not yet been evaluated by an independent board of medical experts, the Russian Health Ministry statement indicated.