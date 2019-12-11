RISAT-2BR1 to be launched on Dec. 11 marking 50th PSLV flight

The countdown is on for the launch of India’s radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 on board PLSV-C48 from its spaceport of Sriharikota, ISRO said.

The workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 50th mission, PSLV-C48, is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 130 km from here at 3.25 p.m. on December 11, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Wednesday’s launch will mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

The 628-kg satellite, meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, will carry nine customer satellites, including six from the United States and one each from Israel, Italy, Japan.

ISRO said the countdown for RISAT-2BR1 began at 4.40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The space agency said the satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with the NewSpace India Ltd. The mission life of RISAT2-BR1 is five years, ISRO said.

RISAT-2BR1 follows the successful launch of RISAT-2B in May 22.