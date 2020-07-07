Science

Coronavirus | Lancet study casts doubts on herd immunity feasibility

The study of over 60,000 people estimates that around just 5% of the Spanish population has developed antibodies.

The study of over 60,000 people estimates that around just 5% of the Spanish population has developed antibodies.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The findings suggest that majority of the Spanish population is seronegative to SARS-CoV-2 infection, even in hotspot areas.

A Spanish study published in The Lancet journal has cast doubt over the feasibility of herd immunity — when enough people become infected with a virus to stop its spread — as a way of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

For herd immunity to work, at least 70% of a population needs to be immune to protect the uninfected people, experts say.

The study of over 60,000 people estimates that around just 5% of the Spanish population has developed antibodies, according to the researchers, including those from the National Centre for Epidemiology, Spain.

The aim of the population-based study was to estimate the seroprevalence — the level of a pathogen in a population, as measured in blood serum — of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Spain at national and regional level.

About 35,883 households were selected from municipal rolls using two-stage random sampling stratified by province and municipality size, the researchers said.

From April 27 to May 11, 61,075 participants answered a questionnaire on history of symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and risk factors, among others.

Also Read
Herd immunity: The concept is generally used to calculate how many people will need to be vaccinated in a population in order to protect those who are not vaccinated.

Aiming to achieve herd immunity naturally is ‘dangerous’, WHO warns

 

“Prevalences of IgG antibodies were adjusted using sampling weights and post-stratification to allow for differences in non-response rates based on age group, sex, and census-tract income,” the researchers wrote in the medical journal.

“Using results for both tests, we calculated a seroprevalence range maximising either specificity (positive for both tests) or sensitivity (positive for either test),” they said.

The researchers noted that seroprevalence was 5% by the point-of-care test and 4·6% by immunoassay, with no differences by sex and lower seroprevalence in children younger than 10 years.

There was substantial geographical variability, with higher prevalence around Madrid (over 10%) and lower in coastal areas (less than 3%), they said.

The findings suggest that majority of the Spanish population is seronegative to SARS-CoV-2 infection, even in hotspot areas, according to the researchers.

Also Read
Advisor to the Odisha government on health, K. Srinath Reddy

Health expert warns against herd immunity strategy

 

“Most PCR-confirmed cases have detectable antibodies, but a substantial proportion of people with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 did not have a PCR test and at least a third of infections determined by serology were asymptomatic,” the researchers wrote in the journal.

“These results emphasise the need for maintaining public health measures to avoid a new epidemic wave,” they said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 5:18:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/coronavirus-lancet-study-casts-doubts-on-herd-immunity-feasibility/article32012493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY