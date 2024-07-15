Chess Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand stressed on the need for scientists to communicate in a more efficient manner in today’s era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) convocation 2024 on July 15, Mr. Anand said that learning how to communicate with the outside world will be a vital skill for all the scientists and graduating students in today’s era, especially with the development of AI.

“AI will help them as much as it helps you to construct the narrative. My word of advice would be, for every hot topic, keep something which is true, but can be condensed into as few words as possible. If you can explain it a bit more positively in an exciting fashion, do that. That is how you will have to speak to the rest of the world,” Mr. Anand said.

He drew parallels between chess and science, and explained the need for better communication.

“In chess, I have learnt to communicate better over the years. It is important for you to communicate because if you don’t say it someone else will, and that will be the official version. So, it might as well be you. Probably, in science it is even harder because you have very stiff competition from graduates of ‘WhatsApp University’,” Mr. Anand said.

“A person who presents something in a more animated, exciting way even if there are no facts involved, they will be remembered for that rather than someone who is excessively factual....,” he added.

During the convocation, 1,036 PhD and Masters students, and 100 under-graduate students received their degrees. Medals were also conferred on 57 students for their academic excellence.

Since the inception of IISc. in 1909, more than 31,000 students have graduated from the institute.

IISc. offers PhD and Integrated PhD programmes, several Master’s programmes [MTech, MTech (Res), MDes, MMgmt, MS, MSc(CS), MSc (LS), two undergraduate programmes, four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) and Bachelor of Technology (Mathematics and Computing) programme.