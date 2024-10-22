GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Colombian scientists develop supplement to protect bees from pesticides

The supplement is created with flavonoids, plant-derived secondary metabolites known for their health benefits.

Published - October 22, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Reuters
Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a novel food supplement that protects bees' brains from pesticides, keeping the insects safe from neurological damage caused by agricultural chemicals.

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a novel food supplement that protects bees’ brains from pesticides, keeping the insects safe from neurological damage caused by agricultural chemicals. | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah/The Hindu

Scientists in Colombia say they have developed a novel food supplement that protects bees' brains from pesticides, keeping the insects safe from neurological damage caused by agricultural chemicals.

Bees, as pollinators, are considered essential for the preservation of natural ecosystems and food production.

The plant-based supplement developed at Colombia's private Rosario University in Bogota, in partnership with the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Arizona and Colombian Universidad Javeriana, allows bees to cope with neurotoxins commonly used in agriculture and avoid having their motor system and memory harmed by the chemicals.

Why is all the buzz only around honey bees, ask researchers

"This is a nutritional solution to the problem bees face when exposed to pesticides," said Andre Riveros, associate professor at Rosario University. "The food induces them to develop a protection (against pesticides)".

The formula is created with flavonoids, plant-derived secondary metabolites known for their health benefits.

Sedated and then confined to small laboratory tubes, bees were fed one-by-one by scientists during initial development of the supplement.

Testing has now moved to real-world scenarios in a university apiary, explained Juan Jose Ovalle, a natural science student at the university.

"We already know that there are molecules that improve the bees' health, we already know that there are molecules that prevent neuronal damage caused by pesticides", Ovalle explained, adding it was important to continue the work to boost the effectiveness of these methods in supporting bees.

animal science / animal / pesticides

