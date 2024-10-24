ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese startup to sell tickets for 2027 space tourism flights

Published - October 24, 2024 11:46 am IST

Deep Blue Aerospace will put the tickets up for sale on October 24 for a suborbital flight

Reuters

Chinese startup Deep Blue Aerospace said on Wednesday it will sell its first two tickets for seats on a rocket that will take passengers to space in 2027, charging 1.5 million yuan ($211,000) for the experience.

Deep Blue Aerospace will put the tickets up for sale at 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Thursday and plans to make more available next month. Passengers will be taken on a suborbital flight, meaning the rocket will reach outer space but not enter orbit.

The commercial passenger flight industry is in its nascent stages, with U.S. companies such as Blue Origin and SpaceX taking an early lead.

Deep Blue Aerospace said reusable rockets are crucial to reducing high launch costs that prohibit large-scale commercialisation of space tourism. It said it plans to recover a carrier rocket from orbit in the first quarter of 2025.

Other Chinese companies have announced plans to enter the space tourism sector. In May, state-backed CAS Space said it would launch space tourism flights by 2028.

