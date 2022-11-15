Chinese scientists plan to send monkeys to space

November 15, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Astronauts from China are planning to perform a reproductive experiment involving monkeys in space aboard a new Chinese space station called Tiangong, a report says.

The experiment will be conducted in the space station’s largest module, which is mostly used for life sciences experiments, said Zhang Lu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Science in Beijing and the lead scientist developing the equipment needed for scientific studies on the space station, South China Morning Postreported.

The module, named Wentian, houses enough room to study algae, fish, and snails, but can be expanded to accommodate larger animals such as mice and macaques “to see how they grow or even reproduce in space,” Zhang Lu said in a speech posted by the academy.

However, the challenges of life science experiments in space increase exponentially with the size of the animals. “The astronauts will need to feed them and deal with the waste,” said Kehkooi Lee, a professor at Tsinghua University who led a set of in-orbit stem cell experiments conducted by astronauts in space.

According to Mr. Lee, these experiments will be necessary as more countries plan long-term settlement in orbit.

Conducting reproductive experiments have a number of complications. The monkeys could get spooked while travelling to space. Being confined to a small space may result in negative responses like hair pulling, refusing to eat and reduced activity, the report said.

Some research in this field has shown further negative impacts being in space has on test animals. High cosmic rays may affect the quality of eggs and sperm, zero gravity could damage reproductive organs and lead to significant decline in the sex hormone levels of the animals.

However, studies analysing the long-term health monitoring data of astronauts abroad the International Space Station show that their level of hormones has remained stable for most of the time they were in orbit. Since monkeys share similarities with humans, the researchers are optimistic.

Reproductive experiments in space were previously conducted on mice by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The Wentian module launched from China on July 24 this year and docked to Tiangong, the Chinese space station within a few hours. It is expected to carry out more than 1,000 experiments— including studies in life sciences, ecology and biotechnology— while carrying out comparative studies of growth under different gravity conditions, the academy said.