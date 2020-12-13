ScienceBeijing 13 December 2020 11:35 IST
Comments
Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth
Updated: 13 December 2020 11:35 IST
The mission landed on the moon earlier this month and collected about 2 kg of samples.
A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth.
The Chang’e 5 lunar probe left the moon’s orbit on the morning of December 13 by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post.
The mission landed on the moon earlier this month and collected about 2 kg of samples.
The return capsule is expected to land in northern China in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day journey.
The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.
More In International Science
Read more...