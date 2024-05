China aims to reduce carbon dioxide emission by about 130 million metric tons in key areas in 2024 and 2025, according to its 2024-2025 carbon reduction action plan released by the government on Wednesday.

It also aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by about 2.5% and 3.9% respectively in 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.