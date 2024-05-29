GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China plans to cut CO2 emission by about 130 mln metric tons in key areas in 2024, 2025

Published - May 29, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Reuters
Men fish in a small lake located in front of a coal-burning power station located on the outskirts of Beijing September 23, 2009. Chinese President Hu Jintao on Tuesday promised to put a “notable” brake on the country’s rapidly rising carbon emissions, but dashed hopes he would unveil a hard target to kickstart stalled climate talks.

Men fish in a small lake located in front of a coal-burning power station located on the outskirts of Beijing September 23, 2009. Chinese President Hu Jintao on Tuesday promised to put a “notable” brake on the country’s rapidly rising carbon emissions, but dashed hopes he would unveil a hard target to kickstart stalled climate talks. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China aims to reduce carbon dioxide emission by about 130 million metric tons in key areas in 2024 and 2025, according to its 2024-2025 carbon reduction action plan released by the government on Wednesday.

It also aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by about 2.5% and 3.9% respectively in 2024.

