China plans to cut CO2 emission by about 130 mln metric tons in key areas in 2024, 2025

China aims to reduce carbon dioxide emission by about 130 million metric tons in key areas in 2024 and 2025, according to its 2024-2025 carbon reduction action plan released by the government on Wednesday.
It also aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by about 2.5% and 3.9% respectively in 2024.