What is it? China has surpassed the U.S. as the biggest contributor to nature and science journals, The Guardianreports. Author affiliations to Chinese institutions have also increased in most scientific branches, including the physical sciences, chemistry, environmental and earth sciences, relative to their U.S. counterparts. A report by the National Institute of Science and Technology Policy of Japan also said that in 2018-2020, China published at least 407,181 papers in a year as compared to 293,434 from the U.S. It also said that China-based research accounted for a larger share of the top 1% of the most frequently-cited studies than American studies.

What is the context?

China’s President, Xi Jinping, has promised to push more funding into research as academia increasingly becomes “a frontier for technological competition.”

Mr. Jinping’s aim is to make China a world leader in scientific research.

Mention of Chinese papers also increased due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. References to genome-sequence data of the virus also led to higher citations.

China overtaking the US in its contribution to scientific journals shows the changing dynamics between the two countries and China’s growing dominance in the world order.

The report also cited allegations of low-quality or fraudulent research being published.

The famous science integrity consultant and scientific-fraud sleuth Elisabeth Bik has reportedly discovered “hundreds of cases of unsubstantiated research coming from China.”

