‘Does inclusion in mainstream schools help children with autism?’

April 14, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

I am a mother of a teenager with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). I came to know about your articles in The Hindu via the ‘Autism, actually’ page.

My question is: does inclusion in mainstream schools help children or should they be in special schools or centres?

We have changed almost eight schools so far. The doctors and specialists suggest that they be in a normal school environment, that they learn from their peers, be around them, and vice versa, for the other children to be empathetic, so we can have a better world. But my son has thus far been welcomed and accepted only at schools catering to special needs children.

I feel it’s important for them to be part of normal school, society, etc. All schools should be made inclusive and should have trained staff to cater to these children as well as to teach the other children to be with them. Only this can bring about change. And this isn’t only for autism: it should be the case for other neurodiverse children as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

My son will be completing his school next year (grade 12). We are grateful to be in a very good school and place as of now. But our struggle will continue once we step out.

Ms. Bharthi Rajan, Mumbai

Answered by Dr. Vibha Krishnamurthy:

I fully agreed that all our systems should account for diversity, including disability. With respect to schools, there is enough data, as you point out, to suggest that it benefits all children – those with and without disability.

Some children may need academic and other support outside the classroom, which can and should be provided within the school context. Most importantly, schools should be a window to what children experience in society at large – children and adults with disabilities participating in all aspects of school including the lunch room, playground and all events.

Having said that, our systems are still a long way from making participation possible for children with disabilities. An inclusive school needs policies, practices and a culture that makes inclusion possible.

While we work collectively on changing systems, caregivers can get exhausted battling an environment that does not welcome their children. The trauma and consequent mental health consequences you describe are very real and important.

My advice to most families is to first take care of themselves, and find a school that is welcoming of their child – whether inclusive with special services or a special needs school. Children with disabilities have a right to participate in schooling, and in any activity that is available for all children, and we need to work towards that.