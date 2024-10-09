The Nobel Prize for Chemistry 2024 was shared by David Baker “for computational protein design” along with Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper “for protein structure prediction,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) .

Last year the Nobel Prize for Chemistry was jointly awarded to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

The Prize for Physiology or Medicine, won by Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation, kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. The Physics Nobel, announced on October 8, was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for their work on machine learning with artificial neural networks. The winners of the Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences Prize will be declared on October 10, October 11, and October 14 respectively.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be awarded on December 10.

The Nobel Prize was created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who in his will dictated that his estate should be used to fund “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”.