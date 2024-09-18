Chandrayaan-4 mission expansion gets Centre’s approval

Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) approved expansion of Chandrayaan-4 Mission to include preparatory measures for eventual manned moon mission. It also approved Venus Orbiter Mission.

The decision was confirmed by Union Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Cabinet approved Venus Orbiter Mission, expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions, said Mr. Vaishnaw.

The Union Cabinet also approved development of India’s first space station, and NextGen launch vehicles.

The upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to collect rocks and soil from the lunar surface and ensure their safe return to Earth.

Earlier on August 20, ISRO chairman S. Somanath said the space agency has completed the design for the next round of moon missions — Chandrayaan 4 and 5 — and is in the process of seeking government approval for the same.

