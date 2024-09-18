GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrayaan-4 mission expansion gets Centre’s approval

The upcoming mission aimed to collect rocks and soil from the lunar surface and ensure their safe return to Earth

Updated - September 19, 2024 07:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The LVM3-M4/ Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The LVM3-M4/ Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) approved expansion of Chandrayaan-4 Mission to include preparatory measures for eventual manned moon mission. It also approved Venus Orbiter Mission.

The decision was confirmed by Union Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Since Chandrayaan-3, what has India’s space programme been up to? | Explained

The Cabinet approved Venus Orbiter Mission, expansion of Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions, said Mr. Vaishnaw.

The Union Cabinet also approved development of India’s first space station, and NextGen launch vehicles.

The upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to collect rocks and soil from the lunar surface and ensure their safe return to Earth.

Earlier on August 20, ISRO chairman S. Somanath said the space agency has completed the design for the next round of moon missions — Chandrayaan 4 and 5 — and is in the process of seeking government approval for the same.

Published - September 18, 2024 03:43 pm IST

