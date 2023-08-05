Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft Lunar Orbit Injection at 7 p.m.

August 05, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) of Chandrayaan-3 is set for around 7 pm on August 5, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, ISRO said on August 4.

Over five moves in the three weeks since, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from Earth. Then, on August 1 in a key manoeuvre — a slingshot move — the craft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth’s orbit.

Following the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon. On August 5, in another crucial manoeuvre the spacecraft will be injected into Moon’s orbit.

The manoeuvre will be performed at point when Chandrayaan-3’s orbit is closest to the Moon, ISRO said.

The space agency earlier said that the health of the spacecraft is normal and a soft-landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.

“Nothing to worry...,” says Jitendra Singh

“Nothing to worry”, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on August 5 as India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to make a crucial manoeuvre in its journey towards moon this evening.The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to enter the lunar orbit at 7 pm.

“Nothing to worry...the landing will happen after a week or so,” he said when asked about the update on the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) of Chandrayaan-3 today.“The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST,” the ISRO tweete.

“It goes round. It takes the orbit and timing has to be decided. So what happens is when it moves out of the Earth’s orbit, it goes from the Earth’s closer orbit then takes the larger orbit and moves out. When it goes into the lunar circle then it takes the larger orbit and smaller orbit then it comes into the innermost orbit and then the time is chosen and also the exact spot of the landing,” the minister added.

