Chandrayaan-3 launch may happen next year: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation will attempt another soft landing on moon around the end of this year or early 2021, but without an orbiter, ISRO chairman K. Sivan announced in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Estimated at ₹250 crore (minus the launch vehicle) the lander and rover will more or less repeat the experiments that the Chandrayaan-2 modules were supposed to perform on the lunar surface in September last year.

It would also target the same venue in the south of moon.

With this mission, ISRO has to achieve the soft-landing technology it wants to realise for itself.

"Work is going on smoothly for Chandrayaan-3," Dr. Sivan told at a New Year's Day news conference here.

The year is crammed with important missions but the third lunar mission would not affect their schedules.

The year 2020, he said, would be a year of Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan — the first crewless flight prior to the 2022 human flight would also come up this year with microgravity experiments using a humanoid.

Land acquisition of 2,400 acre has begun at Thoothukudi for the second spaceport. The new port, when ready, will handle mainly the new SSLV or small satellite launch vehicle that is under development. The first SSLV for lifting lighter payloads up to 500 kg is due in the second half of this year, Dr. Sivan said.