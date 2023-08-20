Chandrayaan-3 | Lander Module to touch down on Moon on August 23 evening: ISRO

August 20, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Lander Module of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to touch down on the Moon on August 23 around 6.04 p.m. IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on August 20.

The powered descent is expected to commence at 5.45 p.m. on the designated day.

Also read | ISRO one step away from landing on Moon as Lander Module completes second deboost operation

Earlier on August 20, the ISRO performed the second and final deebost of the Lander Module to reduce the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km,” said the ISRO after the deebost of the Lander Module.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ISRO said that the module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.

On August 18, the ISRO successfully performed the first deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. This was performed the day after the lander module separated from the propulsion module after a 34-day long journey towards the Moon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.