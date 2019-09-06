Science

Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story

The GSLV Mark III carrying Chandrayaan-2 to its designated orbit at Sriharikota on July 22, 2019.

The GSLV Mark III carrying Chandrayaan-2 to its designated orbit at Sriharikota on July 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

more-in

Chandrayaan 1 was launched in October 2008 even as the foundation for a sequel was conjured up in late 2007.

The Indian interest in exploring earth's nearest celestial body took a formal shape in April 2003 when over 100 planetary and multi-discipline scientists endorsed a moon mission starting with an orbiter. The space powers were not looking at moon at that time - a far cry from the current trend

Chandrayaan 1 was launched in October 2008 even as the foundation for a sequel was conjured up in late 2007.

Here is a quick glimpse of the chequered story of Chandrayaan-2, out to make history by soft-landing on the southern lunar surface.

November 2007: ISRO & Russian space agency Roscosmos sign up for a joint landing mission to moon. ISRO to provide the orbiter and rover; Roscosmos to provide the lander.

Also Read
An illustration of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram. Photo: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon

 

September 2008: The then Manmohan Singh government approves Chandrayaan-2

2009: spacecraft design is ready and reviewed by the two sides

2013-16 Project set back after another Russian joint mission Phobos Grunt fails; Russia backs out as a few elements of this mission were common to Chandrayaan-2 also

2015 India decides to go it alone; with issues of GSLV MkII launcher yet to be ironed out, mission is expected in 2016 but gets delayed.

March 2018: the new date for launch of Chandrayaan-2

Also Read
An illustration of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram. Photo: ISRO

Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7

 

June 2018: after the fourth technical review of the project ISRO decides to reconfigure the lander and the landing sequence; changes the vehicle to GSLV MkIII;

February 2019: launch gets delayed by 5 months as the lander's legs get damaged during trials

July 15, 2019: Launch stopped just an hour before take-off due to a technical problem in the launcher

July 22, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 is launched from Sriharikota

August 20, 2019 : Spacecraft arrives near moon after 30 days in earth orbit and a week's journey from earth

September 7, 2019: The mission is poised for soft-landing on moon around 1.50 a.m.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Sci-Tech Science
space programme
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 8:09:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/chandrayaan-2-a-chequered-story/article29353005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY