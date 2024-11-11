 />
Chamarajanagar varsity to host Kannada Science Congress

The conference has been organised since 2005 by the Swadeshi Vijnana Andolana by joining hands with universities, and research and development institutions in Karnataka

Updated - November 11, 2024 04:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The event is expected to turn the spotlight on Chamarajanagar University, which was inaugurated in Chamarajanagar on March 28, 2023.

The event is expected to turn the spotlight on Chamarajanagar University, which was inaugurated in Chamarajanagar on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 18th Kannada Science Congress (Kannada Vijnana Sammelana) will be held in Chamarajanagar in December.

The Chamarajanagar University, Swadeshi Vijnana Andolana, Karnataka and the Karnataka State Open University are jointly organising the conference on December 19, 20 and 21 at the Suvarna Gangotri campus in Chamarajanagar.

The conference has been organised since 2005 by the Andolana by joining hands with universities, and research and development institutions in Karnataka.

At the Tumakuru Vijnana Sammelana, it was unanimously decided to organise the 18th sammelana in Chamarajanagar.

Chamarajanagar University Vice-chancellor M. R. Gangadhar said teachers, researchers and students can present their papers at the conference. “It is a good opportunity for the newly-formed Chamarajanagar University to host the event in Chamarajanagar. It is a matter of happiness for the new university.”

Nationally and internationally renowned scientists are expected to participate in the conference. One of the highlights of the conference is the science exhibition. Achievers in science and dignitaries are being invited to the conference. Details of the participants will be shared soon, he said.

Schools and colleges were invited to participate in the conference. People of Chamarajanagar can make use of the opportunity of being part of the prestigious event, the V-C said.

Swadeshi Vijnana Andolana-Karnataka President Ganesh Karnik said papers can be presented in 12 scientific sessions on various subjects.

Posters of the science congress were released recently in Chamarajanagar.

Published - November 11, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Related Topics

science (general) / education / Karnataka / university

